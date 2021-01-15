Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells $160,952.61 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 274,753 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 559,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

