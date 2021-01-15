Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells $160,952.61 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Tricida stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $39.02.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
