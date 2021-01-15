TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $2,178,020.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $2,019,420.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,947,660.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,828,320.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $83.25 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TriNet Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriNet Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

