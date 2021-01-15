TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.79. TrueCar shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 424,328 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $493.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TrueCar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 65.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

