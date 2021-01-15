TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.79. TrueCar shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 424,328 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $493.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TrueCar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 65.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
