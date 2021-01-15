Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DENN. Stephens lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Denny’s by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after buying an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

