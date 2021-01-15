Truist Securiti Comments on ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.22 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

