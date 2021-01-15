Truist Securiti Comments on Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. Truist upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 272.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,347,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.