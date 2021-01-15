TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $509.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $509.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.50 million and the lowest is $506.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $719.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 153,865 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

