Tudor Pickering & Holt Upgrades Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) to Buy

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.23.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$624.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

