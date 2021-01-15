TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUIFY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

