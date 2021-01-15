Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Erste Group raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 84,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 166,362 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.