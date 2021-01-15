U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

