UBS Group Upgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $45.58 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

