UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

