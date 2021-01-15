UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) (LON:UKML) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.13

UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UKML stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 165,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,625. UK Mortgages Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.88 ($0.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.44.

In other news, insider Paul Le Page sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

