Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $301.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $305.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

