Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $121.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.12.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $139.87 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

