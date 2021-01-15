Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $334.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $310.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 969,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

