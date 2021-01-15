Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.07. 35,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $291.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

