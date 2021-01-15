Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 728 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 137.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,659. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

