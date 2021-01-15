Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in 3M by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in 3M by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $166.41. 2,642,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,044. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.