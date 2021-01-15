Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for approximately 5.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 3.06% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. 92,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,835. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

