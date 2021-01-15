Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 2,552,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

