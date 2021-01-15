Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 5,720 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.17% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 144,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

