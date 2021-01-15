Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Takes Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Y traded down $7.84 on Thursday, reaching $615.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.21. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

