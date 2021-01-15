Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $2,065,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 46.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.68. 1,203,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

