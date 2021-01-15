Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

