Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

UNP traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $216.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

