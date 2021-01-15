Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.16. 1,719,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

