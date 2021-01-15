United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

