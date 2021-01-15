United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.47. 2,472,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

