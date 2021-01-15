United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for U.S. Steel for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. U.S. Steel anicipates adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter to be narrower on a sequential comparison basis. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. U.S Steel's strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is likely to contribute to its margins. The company has also outperformed the industry over a year. The company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, U.S. Steel is facing significant headwind in its tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, sustained headwinds are likely to hurt Flat-Rolled margins.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in United States Steel by 6.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

