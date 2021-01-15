Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Universal Display worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 19,171.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 47,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display stock traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.77. 341,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.45. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $261.22.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

