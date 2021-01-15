Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

