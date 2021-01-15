Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Shares Gap Up to $190.50

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $190.50, but opened at $199.64. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $192.03, with a volume of 15,644 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.59 million and a PE ratio of -962.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Dominic Neary acquired 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £254.34 ($332.30). Also, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92).

About Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

