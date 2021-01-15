Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $291.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.