Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

