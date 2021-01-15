Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VTWV opened at $126.33 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $126.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

