Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $283.55

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $283.55 and last traded at $283.55, with a volume of 67 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

