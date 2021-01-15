Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 871,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. 7,191,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,404. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

