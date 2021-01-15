Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNDW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.60. 117,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,751. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
