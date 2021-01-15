Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Raised by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,263. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

