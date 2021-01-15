Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $95.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.