Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFLQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFLQ) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.09 and last traded at $98.09. Approximately 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $98.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFLQ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

