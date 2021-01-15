Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 20,354 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

