Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) PT Raised to $2.75

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verb Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

