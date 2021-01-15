VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.50

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 22793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

The company has a market cap of C$200.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.24.

Get VersaBank (VB.TO) alerts:

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s payout ratio is 12.25%.

VersaBank (VB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank (VB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank (VB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.