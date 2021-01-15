Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.