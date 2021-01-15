VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 206.72 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70). Approximately 34,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 30,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72).

The firm has a market cap of £105.21 million and a PE ratio of 86.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.57.

In other news, insider Sean Hurst purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

