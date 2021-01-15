Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,268,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,920,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.79.

ServiceNow stock opened at $514.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

