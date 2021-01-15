VINchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $103,876.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00380914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.45 or 0.04112319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012802 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.